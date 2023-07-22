Home

‘Male’ Gorilla Gives Birth To Baby Girl At US Zoo

‘Male’ Gorilla Gives Birth To Baby Girl At US Zoo | Photo; Instagram Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Mommy or Daddy?: Have you ever experienced a situation that initially seemed surprising, but later turned out to be adorable? Well, that’s exactly what happened at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio, US. The zookeepers were taken aback when they discovered a ‘male’ gorilla taking care of a baby. However, upon further investigation, they realized that the gorilla they thought was male was actually a female.

How ‘Male’ Mama Give Birth To A Baby Girl?

The zoo shared this heartwarming incident on their official Instagram profile, calling it an “adorable surprise.” They announced the unexpected birth of a female baby gorilla and revealed the twist in the story. The proud mom, initially believed to be a male, is actually a female gorilla named Sully. The Congo and Animal Healthcare teams have been closely observing Sully and her baby, and everything is going very well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (@columbuszoo)

Importance Of This Birth For The Gorilla Species

The zoo shared more details about this surprising but welcomed event, highlighting the importance of preserving these magnificent gorillas and their habitats. Gorillas are endangered in the wild due to deforestation, habitat loss, and illegal bushmeat trade.

The post was shared on July 21 and has received nearly 10,000 likes. People expressed their curiosity about how the zookeepers or vets couldn’t determine Sully’s gender.

Experts’ Take On The Confusion

The zoo also explained the confusion in a blog post, stating that it’s challenging to determine the sex of young gorillas. Until about age 8, males and females are similar in size and lack prominent sex organs. It’s only when they grow older that sexual differences become noticeable. The place where Sully was born had a hands-off approach, which is why her gender wasn’t discovered earlier.

“It’s hard to tell the sex of younger gorillas. Until about age 8, males and females are about the same size, and they don’t have prominent sex organs. As gorillas age, they become sexually dimorphic, meaning males and females look very different. However, males don’t develop their characteristic large size, silver backs, and large head bumps (called sagittal crests) until age 12 or later,” experts wrote on the blog post.

Sully, the proud mom, is taking good care of her baby, and vets will conduct a wellness exam to check the baby’s health. The zoo team has confirmed that the baby is a girl.

What are your thoughts on this incredible news? Were you surprised by the birth of the baby gorilla and the gender reveal of its mother?

