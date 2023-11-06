Home

Mama Deer Introduces Babies To Her Best Friend, Watch Video To See What Happens Next

The mother deer is seen introducing her newborn twins to her best friend.

Mama Deer And Her Best Friend: For decades, in fact, centuries, we human beings have been involved in some conflict or the other, shedding the blood of innocents and killing each other on just any pretext that suits our agenda. In this world full of unrest, anxiety, and turbulence, we come across a fleeting sight that makes us, forces us to stop and take a look and wonder if we are the supreme species! The video we are sharing with you shows a beautiful bond of friendship between a female deer and a dog.

The mother deer is seen introducing her newborn twins to her best friend, the dog.

The video is shared on X by B&S @_B___S with the caption: A very important first meeting❤️ This mama deer has been friends with the dog for many years, and now it was time for the little ones to meet her dog BFF as well.

Watch The Video Here

A very important first meeting❤️ This mama deer has been friends with the dog for many years, and now it was time for the little ones to meet her dog BFF as well. pic.twitter.com/eizOTPDVCw — B&S (@_B___S) November 6, 2023

This is beyond comprehension and the human intellect.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

