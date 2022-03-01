Russia Ukraine War: “Mama, I’m in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I’m afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians,” Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations read what he said were the final text messages between a Russian soldier and his mother before the fighter was killed in the invasion.Also Read - Operation Ganga: PM Modi Asks IAF To Join Mission To Evacuate Stranded Indians In Ukraine

Sergiy Kyslytsya, the diplomat, shared and read screenshots of texts during an emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly, according to the Daily Mail. After the mother asked for her son's whereabouts, he revealed to her that he was not in training but taking part in the invasion of Ukraine and was "afraid."

"Why has it been so long since you responded? Are you really in training exercises?" the mother asked her son, adding that she intended to send him a package.

To this the soldier tells his mother, in Russian, that he is no longer in Crimea doing training exercises. He says “the only thing I want now is to hang myself.” He goes on to explain that he is in Ukraine, where there is a “real war.”

“Mama, I’m no longer in Crimea – I’m not in training sessions,” the soldier reportedly wrote, after his mother asked why it had been so long since he responded.

“Mama, I’m in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I’m afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians. We were told that they would welcome us. They are falling under our armoured vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass.”

“They call us fascists. Mama, this is so hard.”

Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN read out text messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before he was killed. He read them in Russian. "Mama, I'm in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid. We are bombing all of the cities…even targeting civilians." pic.twitter.com/mLmLVLpjCO — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) February 28, 2022

Reading out these messages, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UN asked the assembly to “visualise the magnitude of the tragedy” unfolding in Ukraine after Russia invaded on February 24.

“Imagine next to you, next to every nameplate of every single country in this general assembly, more than 30 souls of killed Russian soldiers already. Next to every name of every single country,” he emphasised.

“Next to every name of every single country in this assembly, 30 plus killed Russian soldiers. Hundreds of killed Ukrainians. Dozens of killed children. And it goes on and on and on,” Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UN said.

This comes as Ukraine and its allies called for a United Nations inquiry into possible war crimes committed by Russia during its actions in Ukraine.

The United Nations Human Rights Council voted on Monday to accept Ukraine’s request to hold an urgent debate on Thursday on Russia’s invasion. A Ukrainian draft resolution will be considered at the urgent debate.

The Russian military assault on Ukraine enters its sixth day on Tuesday. Kyiv and other cities have been under siege with shelling and street battles but Russia has been struggling to make significant breakthroughs.