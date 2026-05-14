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Mamata Banerjee in lawyers gown at Calcutta HC to argue post-poll violence case | Watch

Mamata Banerjee in lawyer’s gown at Calcutta HC to argue post-poll violence case | Watch

Former West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appeared at the Calcutta High Court dressed in a lawyer's robes. She appeared in connection to PILs of post-poll violence in State Assembly elections held last month.

Mamata Banerjee appears at Calcutta HC. Image Credit: @AITCofficial/X

Former Chief Minister of Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appeared at the Calcutta High Court wearing a lawyer’s gown to appear before the Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) related to alleged post-poll violence in the state following the 2026 State Assembly polls’ results.

Mamata Banerjee arrived at the court in traditional legal attire, creating a significant moment in post-election politics after the 2026 state Assembly elections.

Banerjee appears in lawyers’ gown

What caught everyone’s attention at the hearing was the 71-year-old arriving at the courthouse dressed in a lawyer’s gown. Videos of her appearing in the attire have gone viral on social media.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “Mamata Banerjee is a leader who stays with the people and workers. Today, she is in the role of an advocate, fighting for the people.”

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She entered the courtroom amid slogans of ‘thief’ chanted by a section of several senior lawyers.

Mamata Banerjee ditched her white Saree and chappals and came to Calcutta High Court in lawyer’s attire. She thought she will get respect. But people greeted her with Chor Pishi, Chor Bhaipo slogans. She should just accept that she will never become CM again. pic.twitter.com/WLsYxbejoZ — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 14, 2026

In a tweet earlier in the day, the All India Trinamool Congress described Mamata Banerjee’s physical appearance in court as a reflection of her continued commitment to Bengal. The party said she stands firmly for truth, justice, and constitutional values, adding that she “never abandons the people of Bengal in their hour of need.”

Our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial personally reached the Calcutta High Court today to argue in a matter concerning the widespread post-poll violence unleashed across Bengal by @BJP4Bengal. Once again, she has shown what truly sets her apart – She NEVER abandons the… pic.twitter.com/8OkszMxaYa — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 14, 2026

Mamata Banerjee presented the party’s stance before the bench. Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee was also present in the courtroom. In the courtroom, she urged for ‘immediate protection of people,’ alleging that “In front of police they are doing hooliganism, burning and children are not spared, minority are not spared, women are not spared.., 10 of our workers have been murdered.”

Kalyan Banerjee told the court that “many TMC party offices were burnt”, in the post poll violence.

What is the case?

The All India Trinamool Congress has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking judicial intervention over alleged incidents of post-poll violence across West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the Assembly elections. The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Paul.

The petition has sought directions for the protection of affected party workers and a proper investigation into the alleged incidents of violence. TMC leaders have alleged that several party workers were killed in the aftermath of the election results and have demanded a court-monitored investigation into the violence.

Meanwhile, on Banerjee’s arrival in court, BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh said, “She can go. She has gone there because it is her right… What work does she have now?…”

With inputs from agencies

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