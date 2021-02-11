Murshidabad: Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal elections, election campaigns are in full swing, with all the political parties trying to woo voters with charged speeches. In one such recent public meeting at Murshidabad, CM Mamata Banerjee mocked TMC leaders who quit the party to join BJP and called them ‘gaddars (traitors)’. Mocking them, she said, “A few naughty cows left the party to join BJP, as Mir Jafar joined the British at the Battle of Plassey. They are now making a lot of noise — hamba hamba, ramba ramba, kamba kamba, dumba dumba, bomba bomba. The sooner they leave the party, the better.’ Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Slams Modi Govt Over Farm Laws, Says BJP Will Loot Farmers And Take Their Lands

“We should never forget the gaddars. You should all teach them a lesson. There are some who indulged in corruption have now jumped to BJP…to enter the BJP washing machine to get cleaned,” Banerjee added.

Well, that was it! The hilarious 7 second clip of her saying “hamba hamba, ramba ramba, kamba kamba, dumba dumba, bumba bumba, bomba bomba” from the rally’s video has now become a meme on Twitter.

Watch the clip here:

From there on, there was no stopping the meme-train. After her iconic ‘CAA CAA Chhi Chhi’ jibe went viral, Mamata Banerjee has once again became a Twitter trend. Take a look at some of the memes being shared along with the viral clip:

Best rappers in India: 3. Divine

2. Naezy

1. pic.twitter.com/JeMB3uf8Gw — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 10, 2021

Me, trying to read my doctor's handwriting pic.twitter.com/oKf3wIFV6u — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 10, 2021

Didi gave tough competition 😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nRW6IbgBqu — Babu Raowl (@RaowlGandhi) February 10, 2021

Wise words of the day for everyone! Mamata Banerjee: ❝Hamba Hamba ramba ramba kamba kamba dumba dumba bumba bumba Kamba Kamba❞#wednesdaythought pic.twitter.com/ROK7UAkwCm — Sajeda Akhtar (@Sajeda_Akhtar) February 10, 2021

Mamata didi is professional meme provider and working for welfare of meme unions 😂☠️ #MamtaBanerjee https://t.co/ZeVO6dQS5Q — Scarlet Phoenix (@kitx666) February 10, 2021

When the examiner says "Beta tumhe jo aata h woh bta do" during Viva. — Priyanshu Singh Rajput (@SavageRajput) February 10, 2021

Non-punjabi people tryin to understand Diljit's tweets — Amogh Sharma (@Nastik_pandit) February 10, 2021

During the rally, Banerjee further slammed the BJP government for treating farmers differently saying, ”The farmers of the country are crying because of policies of BJP. But the arrogant BJP leadership don’t care about them. The farmers of our state are in a much better condition in comparison to other states.”