‘Kaun Didi, Aunty? Aunty gayi’: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari mocks Mamata Banerjee, video goes viral | Watch

"Save India, save democracy. Gen Z, youth and CJP, we are telling you there is no colour, no creed. All castes, all communities, all communists, let us fight together to defeat the BJP," former West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee (AI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has mocked Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, saying that she is no longer ‘Didi’ but ‘Aunty’. While interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said, “Kaun Didi? Aunty? Aunty gayi?” (Who Didi? Aunty? Aunty is gone?). Adhikari was apparently responding to remarks made by Mamata Banerjee at a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

On Sunday, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee extended her support to the CJP leadership and Gen Z activists at the INDIA bloc rally, as she accused the BJP of manipulating elections and using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to target opposition-ruled states. Addressing the gathering at Ramlila Maidan, Banerjee said all opposition parties and sections of society must come together to fight the BJP and protect democracy.

Read more: Traders urge INDIA bloc leaders to get Congress to reschedule November 1 rally

CM Suvendu trolling Mamata Banerjee. Who didi? Aunty https://t.co/mSow9mN8Rb — Facts (@BefittingFacts) November 2, 2026

The former West Bengal chief minister started her address by acknowledging the presence of senior leaders of opposition parties and civil society members. “I am expressing solidarity with the CJP leadership and Gen Z for their solidarity, support and fighting spirit,” she said. Banerjee described the SIR exercise as a “Special Intensive Relief” designed for the BJP, claiming that the TMC did not lose a fair election in West Bengal.

“West Bengal is a victim of the circumstances created by this SIR. We will not spare them. We will fight with our lives. They looted Bengal, but we will save democracy and bring it back,” she said. “We did not lose. We were made to lose. We will fight this democratically. You looted jobs, lives and the respect of women. You hijacked the election,” she alleged.

Will expedite hearings, provide citizenship to 2.5 lakh applicants under CAA: Bengal CM Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced that his government would complete hearings for around 2.5 lakh CAA applicants in the state by December 31 this year and issue citizenship certificates to them, asserting that no eligible applicant would be left out.

He also announced a Rs 50 crore grant for the development of the Matua community within the current financial year and promised to restructure the Matua Development Board during the same period.

Addressing the International Matua Gosai Convention 2026, organised here in North 24 Parganas district, Adhikari said the administration had issued guidelines after consultations with senior officials of the Union Home Ministry, state government and district administrations.

“Only around 25,000 people have received citizenship certificates under the CAA in West Bengal so far. There are nearly 2.5 lakh petitioners. We will complete the hearings by December 31 and issue citizenship certificates to them. This is my responsibility,” he said.