Man, 2 Women Perform Dangerous Stunts On Mumbai Roads, Booked: Watch Video

Viral Video: To what extent can people go to get some attention, grab some light, or get viral on social media? The mad race to get subscribers and views has driven people to go to extremes. In the process, they put their as well as others’ lives in danger.

A video is going viral showing a man riding a bike, doing a wheelie (riding the bike on the rear wheel while the front wheel is raised) and one woman is sitting face to face with him while another woman is sitting behind him. None of them is wearing a helmet.

The video is shared on Twitter by @PotholeWarriors Foundation💙 RoadSafety🇮🇳🛵🛣 @PotholeWarriors with the caption, “dangerous Stunt with 2 pillion rider one in front & one at rear, no helmet & doing whilly ! they know that Mumbai roads hv became #PotholesFree now…! pls catch him @MTPHereToHelp bike reg no. is Mh01DH5987”.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

dangerous Stunt with 2 pillion rider one in front & one at rear,

no helmet & doing whilly ! they know that Mumbai roads hv became #PotholesFree now…! pls catch him @MTPHereToHelp bike reg no. is Mh01DH5987 pic.twitter.com/tvYeRMDR39 — @PotholeWarriors Foundation💙 #RoadSafety🇮🇳🛵🛣 (@PotholeWarriors) March 30, 2023

The Mumbai Traffic Police has been tagged in the video. The Mumbai Traffic Police responded to the tweet with the message, “A case has been registered with BKC Police Station. Investigation into identifying the accused is underway. If anyone has any information about persons in this video, you can DM us directly.”

A case has been registered with BKC Police Station. Investigation into identifying the accused is underway. If anyone has any information about persons in this video, you can DM us directly. https://t.co/CWGoqzSuaP — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 31, 2023

Lately, there has been a steep rise in incidents of dangerous stunts being performed on roads, highways, and even railway tracks and stations.

People have to realise that these few moments of thrill can result in a major disaster.

