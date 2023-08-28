Viral Video: Abducted At Birth, Man Meets Mother After 42 Years; WATCH Reunion Video

Home

An emotional family reunion video is going viral as 42-year old Jimmy Lippert Thyden meets his mother for the first time after 42 years. Jimmy was abducted at birth and his mother was told he had passed away; this is a case of abduction and illegal adoption which has been very common in Chile.

Man Meets Mother after 42 years (Photo Facebook_Jimmy L Thyden)

New Delhi: A mother and son reunion has made netizens emotional and the video has been going viral on social media. Jimmy Lippert Thyden, for 42 years believed that he had no living relatives and was an adopted child; now he has been reunited with his mother and family. Jimmy Thyden was abducted at birth and his mother was tricked into believing that he had passed away. The emotional video of the mother and son meeting for the first time after 42 years has been winning hearts on the internet.

Jimmy Lippert Thyden and his mother Gonzalez had been separated from each other 42 years ago. Jimmy Thyden was a newborn and was put in an incubator because he was premature; his mother was told by the ‘doctors’ and ‘nurses’ that the little boy had passed away and his body has been ‘disposed off’. For 42 years, Jimmy Lippert Thyden lived with the knowledge that he did not have any living relatives and he was an adopted child.

A few weeks ago, Jimmy Lippert Thyden read a news article that a man in California met his real mother after getting to know that he had been abducted in Chile; Jimmy thought that this might also be the case with him and in the coming weeks, he came to know that he had a family who also did not know about his existence.

Jimmy Lippert Thyden met his real mother, Maria Angelica Gonzalez outside her home in Valdivia, Chile. The mother and son could not hold back their tears when Jimmy’s voice cracked, ‘Hola Mama’. “I love you very much,” Jimmy Lippert Thyden told his mother in Spanish as they shared the ‘warmest hug’ amid tears; watch the video here.

Mamá te amo, fue lo primero que dijo Jimmy Lippert Thyden a su madre cuando la abrazo luego de casi 4 décadas sin verla. Jimmy fue uno de los más de 20.000 bebés que fueron arrebatados a sus madres, en su mayoría niños y niñas de bajos ingresos, en Chile durante la dictadura… pic.twitter.com/vhETVEoFka — Roberto Kiltro (@RobertoMerken) August 27, 2023

The Dark History Of Babies’ Abduction In Chile

Jimmy Lippert Thyden’s journey to find the birth family he never knew began in April after he read news stories about Chilean-born adoptees who had been reunited with their birth relatives with the help of a Chilean non-profit Nos Buscamos.

He said his was a case of “counterfeit adoption.” Nos Buscamos estimates tens of thousands of babies were taken from Chilean families in the 1970s and 1980s, based on a report from the Investigations Police of Chile which reviewed the paper passports of Chilean children who left the country and never came back. “The real story was these kids were stolen from poor families, poor women that didn’t know. They didn’t know how to defend themselves,” said Constanza del Rio, founder and director and Nos Buscamos.

Thyden’s DNA test confirmed that he was 100% Chilean and matched him to a first cousin who also uses the MyHeritage platform. Thyden sent the cousin his adoption papers, which included an address for his birth mother and a very common name in Chile: Maria Angelica Gonzalez. It turns out his cousin had a Maria Angelica Gonzalez on their mother’s side and helped him make the connection. But Gonzalez wouldn’t take his phone calls until he texted her a photo of his wife and daughters.

Thyden said his adoptive parents are supportive of his journey to reunite with his lost relatives, but were “unwitting victims” of a far-reaching illegal adoption network and are wrestling with the realities of the situation. “My parents wanted a family but they never wanted it like this,” he said. “Not at the extortion of another, the robbing of another.” Through a spokesperson, his parents declined comment.

(Inputs from AP)

