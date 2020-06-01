As people around the world are now working from home, we have seen many crazy stories of zoom call fails, however, this tops it all! On Friday, a video of a guy accidentally masturbating on zoom call in front of his colleagues went viral and raked over a million views, prompting hilarious reactions. Also Read - US Man Stabs His Father to Death While He Was On A Zoom Call With 20 People Watching

The video shows a bunch of people discussing consumer spending, however, it seems like a guy named Daniel Martinez has some other plans. He goes on to shut off the video but doesn’t realise that the camera is still on and people can see him clearly.

He then gets up, brings in a lubricant bottle and box of tissues, giving his colleagues an idea as to what he is about to do. Meanwhile, his colleagues who are visibly shocked, call out his name, but in vain.

A Twitter user named nasquiat shared the video with the caption, ”Daniel can’t hear you guys again, he’s in heaven.”

Daniel can't hear you guys again, he's in heaven 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/r5rvt5bONi — nasquiat (avoid me) (@nazquiat) May 28, 2020

Here are some of the reactions:

Dude bottom left corner knew exactly what Daniel was about to do even before Daniel knew exactly what Daniel was about to do 😂 — Dammy (@CallHimDammy) May 29, 2020

The guy at the bottom left is a man of culture, he already knew before everyone else. 😂

If you look into Daniel's eyes you'd know he was out for blood. There was no stopping that tiger. Daniel don cause wetin HR still de settle. 😅😅 — BabaYaga 😈 (@Blaize_xp) May 29, 2020

Ong 😂😂 at that point the world can open up and swallow me up cause I can’t go back to work — T E X 🇳🇬 (@Texonlegs) May 30, 2020

Lol… I saw this shit too… He probably switched screens and didn't know his camera was still on 😂 — const name = 'Divine'; (@dpkreativ) May 29, 2020

In another similar case last month, a man ended up broadcasting his naked body while on a video call with at least 10 other people, including Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro.

The bizarre incident happened during a virtual meeting with Bolsonaro, organized by Paulo Skaf, the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo.