Man And Woman Are About To Get Married When His Girlfriend Walks In. Viral Video

It is important to get to know the reality before jumping to conclusions.

Viral Video: The world is a strange place and strange are its ways. We get to see so much happening around us in almost every relationship, rather every relationship. But it would be wrong to judge people solely by their situations and circumstances. We never know what is happening in any person’s life so we should not make any presumptions or judge them. It is important to get to know the reality before jumping to conclusions.

A similar incident is seen in a video that is going viral on social media. It shows a wedding and a woman is clinching to the feet of the groom. The caption says that she is the groom’s girlfriend who arrived on the occasion of his marriage.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Singh Patel (@ajaysingh2.4)

It’s difficult to fathom whether it is a real video or a scripted one. People have shared their thoughts in the comments section. Sharing a few with you right here.

ajaysingh2.4, “Boyfriend 🤣 vs girlfriend please I love you 💕”

t_t__collega__ka_chora__ramji, “मुझे नहीं लगता है कि यह शादी का वीडियो है क्योंकि दुल्हन के हाथ में मैं मेहंदी नहीं लगी है अगर पसंद है आया है ती लाईक करो एसएमएस को😂😂😂❤️❤️”

smitakumari266, “Shayad use paise chahiye apne jija jii se kuchh bhi matt bolo yrr…”

__oye__santosh__175__, “अब लगता है बच के रहना पड़ेगा। घोर कलयुग आगया है। 😂😂😂😂”

seemu3288, “अरे यार यह सब अपनी वीडियो लाइक करने के लिए करते हैं😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

sarita11098gmail.com4, “gf to nhi lg thi h uski sali lg rhi h”

monikayadav8198, “Ladke ki jamkar pitai karo bhai ye ab esa kar rha hai shadi ke bad ladki ko bolega ki tumko shadi wale din sab pata tha ab kyu bol rhi hai”

agori824, “Bhai ye ese ke sali h pirnk ker rehe ok”

lil_cutie1810, “abe ho kya rha hai ye”

maricomanish123, “Bevkoof kyu bana rhe ho sali lag rha hai pranika hoti to bawal ho jata”

anilkashyap0784, “Bina soche samjhe kisi ke bare mein aisa Nahin bolna chahie bhai vah uski sali hai”

