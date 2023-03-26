Home

Man Bakes Dosa Paste On Two-wheeler’s Seat To Show How Hot It Is: Watch

The video shows the wrath of hot summers.

Care to eat?

Viral Video: It’s springtime and the temperatures are yet to go up. In fact, here in north India, the weather is on the cooler side, thanks to the intermittent yet heavy rains. How I wish this weather would continue throughout the year. Amidst all this weather play and thinking a wish, I came across a video, shared by my colleague, that shows the wrath of hot summers. It seems to be an old video since the heatwave is yet to hit the country.

The video here shows a man pouring a little bit of dosa paste on the seat of a scooter and after a few seconds he peels it off the seat and it is ready to consume.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KANNADA MEMES PARTY (@kannada_memes_party)

Now, that was one novel way to show the extent of the heat. My heart goes out to those who ride two-wheelers with such hot seats and who drive cars with a furnace-like atmosphere inside.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

prajwal_____57, “Its roasted at home and placed on seat😂😂”

tadi.prathima, “First dosa ki second dosa ki shape ela marindhi bro”

ksmukesh1, “Vespa non stick dosa😂😂😂😂”

dasn12212, “Only we Indians have that much thinking level and creativity😮😑😁”

chanakya.manoj, “Don’t try at home”

_neha_thakur70, “Aab point yeh ata hai, who will eat this…🙂”

prasadjangam_, “Use oil for easy removal and then flip😂”

hidhuzz_z, “Fake, Fake, Fake”

surya_chintagunti, “Restaurant name: Dosa on wheels”

itismr.an, “Easily seen previous edges on seat size difference 😂”

farhahaha0333, “Leather dosa😍😂😂😂😂”

mitesh4111, “Sustainable”

jyo_2025, “Summer skills started 😂😂😂”

shruti.khatana, “Let it begin 🔥🔥”

rahulvp395, “If we keep polluting environment then one day weather balance will get so out of control that this thing will become reality , it’s no more funny rather its alarming , 70% oxygen comes from sea and oceans , in order to save forest seas can’t be sacrificed they also need to be look after properly .”

