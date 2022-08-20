Viral News: A man was brutally thrashed and his head was shaved on the suspicion of stealing a water motor in Delhi’s Wazirabad area. A case was registered on Friday after a video of the incident went viral on social media in which some persons were seen beating up the man.Also Read - Dalit Boy Beaten to Death By Teacher For Drinking Water From His Pot; BJP Demands Action Against School Owner

Delhi Police said, "Locals of Wazirabad village caught a thief red-handed, accusing him of stealing a water motor. They beat him up and shaved his head. Legal action under various sections of IPC has been initiated against the alleged persons in this regard."

After further inquiry, it was revealed that local residents of Wazirabad village apprehended the man red-handed, while he was allegedly stealing stolen a water motor. The people thrashed him and shaved his head. The man was also made to clean the drain. The victim has been identified as Sakil.

The legal action in this regard has been initiated under sections 323, 341, 355, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the alleged persons and an investigation is taken up, said the police. The investigation into the matter is underway.