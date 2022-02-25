New Delhi: Several disturbing and heart-wrenching videos have emerged from Ukraine after the Russian attack ordered by President Vladimir Putin. Desperate residents are scrambling to flee the country in an attempt to take a safe shelter after Russia launched a full-scale invasion. Videos and photos on social media show lines of cars moving out of cities and heading west, as well as people on streets near the southern and western borders. Reports claimed that people are stuck in underground metros leaving their belongings, pets, etc.Also Read - Russia Invades Ukraine On Many Fronts In ‘Brutal Act Of War’; President Zelenskyy Calls It 'Path Of Evil'

One such emotional scene unfolded yesterday where a father was seen bidding goodbye to his daughter while she was boarding a bus for safe shelter. The heart-wrenching video of the father-daughter duo which has gone viral on social media showed the man fixing a cap onto the child’s head and parting with a tight hug.

UNBEARABLE. 💔 A Ukrainian father says goodbye to his family as he sends them to a safe zone and prepares to stay back and fight. (via straightoutathesixtv) #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/M7logpDlNS — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) February 24, 2022

As per the reports of CNN, the man did not accompany her as he decided to defend his country. Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said the government will give weapons to all Ukrainian citizens who want to defend their country against Russian aggression. “For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine. We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defense with weapons in their hands”, he had said.

Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. 🇷🇺 has embarked on a path of evil, but 🇺🇦 is defending itself & won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, at the Luzhanka border crossing with Hungary in western Ukraine, hundreds of cars waited in a queue snaking more than 2 kilometres back from the border. People said they had been waiting over six hours in line to cross.

Several came from other parts of Ukraine and planned to drive on to western Europe. “The people who have money are leaving,” said one of the customs officials at the post. He said over 1,500 people had left through the crossing by 4 PM on Thursday, as opposed to just a few hundred on a normal day.