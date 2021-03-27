New Delhi: The family of a man born with an ‘upside-down head was told by doctors that they didn’t expect him to live for more than 24 hours, but he is now a happy 44-year-old man. Claudio Vieira de Oliveria from the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia was born with a rare condition called arthrogryposis multiplex congenita. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: Drunk School Teacher Suspended After Video of Him Misbehaving With Students, Parents Goes Viral

The condition means he has muscular atrophy in his leg muscles, his legs are stuck to his chest and his head is turned all the way back, supported by his back.

But Claudio's condition has not stopped him from doing the things he loves. He is even using it to inspire other people. Since childhood, he was determined to live his life to the fullest. He was homeschooled by his mother.

Though his condition can make things difficult, he has never had problems with breathing, seeing, eating, or drinking.

Claudio has written an autobiography, launched a DVD, and is also into motivational speaking.

But since the COVID-19 pandemic, Claudio had to put his life on hold and even caught the virus. He has had to remain at home since a year.

“I’ve never had (difficulties), my life is normal,” he told local news outlet G1.

“I’m in full-on quarantine because this COVID very aggressive, it’s lethal, so we’re scared. Spare me, God, from this damned illness,” Mr Oliveira told the outlet.

“I’m being over twice as careful, I’ve been isolating for over a year and I only leave the house to sort out things that only I can do, such as banking.”

However, he still remains optimistic is excited to get back into motivational speaking and living for many more years.

“I’m missing it [motivational speaking] so much. I’ve got a speech in the municipality of Bezerra, in the state of Pernambuco, scheduled for April 28. If the pandemic eases, we’ll go ahead,” Claudio said.

Claudinho, who volunteers with the Alegra-te Christian educational project for vulnerable children, told local media, “I want to give my talks again and live for many years.”