California: In a bizarre incident, a 22-year-man in California has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after he broke into the house of three female students and used their laptops to download pornography. During the break-in, he even helped himself to refreshments while using a laptop belonging to one of the residents to download porn and commit a sex act.

According to a LadBible report, the incident dates back to 2018 when Jonathan Jose Ruiz , who was 19 then broke into the house in the city of Orange and downloaded some lewd material in a laptop. Ruiz even stole underwear from the victim and ate his cookies and drank his milk, according to Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.

However, he also left his semen on the device’s keyboard, which made it easier for police to identify him via DNA testing. His DNA was in the system due to his conviction for vandalizing bathrooms at El Modena High School in Orange with graffiti in 2017, according to court records. When he was arrested, he was in possession of two pairs of underwear belonging to the victims, among other items.

After he was arrested, he pleaded guilty in court and accepted a plea deal that was offered by Orange County Superior Court Judge Gary Pohlson. He was sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment.