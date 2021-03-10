If you could have a snake with any emoji of your choice on it, which emoji would you choose? Yes, you heard! In a first of its kind, a snake with a smiley face has been making headlines and has stunned people across the globe. If you’re wondering how can a snake smile back at you, then let us tell you that a snake breeder had accidentally bred a python species with a print that looks like three smiley faces. Also Read - Pakistan Imran Khan's 'Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi' Speech Gets Musical Twist, Video Goes Viral

The snake breeder, Justin Kobylka, who has been breeding snakes for almost two decades now, said that he was actually trying to achieve this bright golden yellow and white color combination of the snake but accidentally got the smiley face emoji pattern on the scales of the lavender albino piebald ball python. Also Read - Viral Video: Watch How this Brave Cock Fought Two Dogs and Had Them Running for Their Lives

As per a CNN report, Kobylka said that such patterns come from recessive mutations that can occur naturally, but it’s unlikely one would find a snake that looks like this in nature. Also Read - Pawri Girl Dananeer Mobeen Sings Cover of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in a Melodious Voice, Video Goes Viral| Watch

Kobylka said, “One in every 20 animals can have a smiley face on it,” however, this was the first time in his 19 years of breeding snakes that he saw a snake with three smiles. He later sold the “emoji ball python” for $6,000 (Rs 4.37 lakh).