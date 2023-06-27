Home

Viral

Man Invading Shark Territory Taught Unforgettable Lesson By Big Fish: Watch Scary Video

Man Invading Shark Territory Taught Unforgettable Lesson By Big Fish: Watch Scary Video

I will never blame the shark for this action because the man was intruding into its home.

Within no time a bull shark appears on the surface, grabs his hand, pulls him down in the water, and disappears.

Scary Shark Video: There are some species that are very well-known for their hunting, predatory skills, and awesome aggressive nature combined with immense strength and strategic genius. One such magnificent and awe-inspiring animal is the shark. There have been many instances of humans being attacked by these wonderful marine creatures.

One such incident is caught on camera. The video shows a man in the boat and he puts his hand in the water. Within no time a bull shark appears on the surface, grabs his hand, pulls him down in the water, and disappears.

You may like to read

WATCH THE SHARK VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEQUALIFIEDCAPTAIN (@thequalifiedcaptain)

The video is shared on Instagram by thequalifiedcaptain’s with the caption: Crazy!! Read the caption below… lesson learned, I guess?🤷🏻‍♂️

“Today was one of the scariest days on the water I have ever had. It started off great and we were crushing the fish but the sharks were eating some our fish despite our best efforts. After releasing a snook elarjan washed his hands in the water and was immediately bit by a large bull shark. There was no chum or blood in the water and the sharks were unprovoked. The sharks are no joke in the Everglades and the warnings about keeping your hands out of the water are not an exaggeration. Please take this as a lesson and keep your hands out of the water because this could have been prevented. He was rushed back to the dock and the park rangers were a lifesaver (literally). He was airlifted to the hospital and is in the best care possible.”

I will never blame the shark for this action because the man was intruding into its home and the shark only acted in defence of its territory and itself and it can be safely presumed.

The sharks have already been demonised by movies like Jaws and many other unfounded beliefs.

It is time that we respect the right of wildlife and marine life and acknowledge that this planet belongs to every being and not just humans.

TRIVIA

Sharks possess brain-to-body mass ratios that are similar to mammals and birds and have exhibited apparent curiosity and behavior resembling play in the wild. There is evidence that juvenile lemon sharks can use observational learning in their investigation of novel objects in their environment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.