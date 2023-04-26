Home

Man Buys Caged Birds And Sets Them Free: Watch

It is a commendable effort and should be emulated.

Freedom is a fundamental right and it is a blessing to be free.

Freedom is a fundamental right and it is a blessing to be free. Just imagine yourself to be inside a cage with an intense desire to be free! We also see many fowlers who sell caged birds. They usually move around on roads and streets to sell the caged birds.

The video we are sharing with you shows a man in a car and a fowler sitting on the road and he is handing over birds to the man who is letting them fly away.

The video is shared on Twitter by B&S @_B___S with the caption, “This man is buying birds just to set them free”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This man is buying birds just to set them free pic.twitter.com/cuHUyMwyE0 — B&S (@_B___S) April 25, 2023

It is a commendable effort and should be emulated. In fact, people should stop buying caged birds and animals because when purchasing will stop, the catching and caging of birds and animals will stop too.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

