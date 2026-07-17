Man calls out elderly passenger for littering, his unexpected reaction leaves everyone surprised | Viral

Despite being asked not to litter the railway tracks, the elderly passenger appeared to ignore the advice and was about to throw another banana peel.

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A man confronted another elderly person with zero civic sense at a railway station in India. Image Credit: jamesdon07/Instagram

Most people have witnessed zero civic sense and lack of hygiene among people atleast once in their life if they are living in India. These are issues that still continue to prevail among the general public in the country. Amid growing discussions around these, another incident has surfaced online highlighting the problem of littering in the country. This time, an elderly man came under the fire of people online for throwing banana peel onto railway tracks without a second thought.

What did the video show?

A video posted on Instagram by Jamesdon shows an elderly man standing near an AC coach at a railway platform. After eating a banana, he casually drops the peel under the train, seemingly ignoring the nearby dustbins.

Witnessing this, James politely intervened. “Chhilka nahi daalte yahaan par. Kachre ke dibbe mein daalte hain (You should not throw peels here. You should put them in the dustbin),” he told the man.

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The man filming the incident stepped in and requested the elderly passenger not to throw the peel on the tracks, reminding him to use the dustbin nearby. Despite the warning, the elderly man seemed unfazed, simply shrugging and moving on to his second banana.

After seeing him attempt to throw the peel again, James stepped in and said, “Don’t do this even after being told. Dustbins are available everywhere,” questioning the habit of people who litter in public places.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamesdon (@jamesdon07)

After throwing the peel into a dustbin, the elderly man was seen walking forward, when the man asked him, “Bharat ke ho ki bahar ke ho (Are you from India or somewhere else?” The old man sarcastically told him, “Bahar ka hun (I am from abroad).”

Internet reactions

Since being uploaded on social media platform Instagram, the video has gone viral with many users expressing disappointment over the incident. Some users stated that it is who need to teach such manners to the kids but now the case has been reversed.

One of the users wrote, “I have seen many old uncles (more than 65 years old) they don’t care about cleanliness. They use polythene everywhere. When they are told not do this their reaction like who cares. The reason is they have already lived their lives. It is the present generation to do these things.”

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Another user wrote, “This is most Indians. Even the educated and so called rich live in the own bubbles. They don’t care if trash is all around them.” Meanwhile, a third user wrote, “The audacity of doing it AND having that energy about it is what gets me. like sir you’re supposed to be setting the example.”

“Lmao.. it’s a miracle he even threw the other one in the trash. When I tell people not to throw garbage on the floor or streets, they just say there’s already enough there what’s wrong if I just add more. Smh,” commented someone else. A different person shared, “Every person living on Indian soil knows Indian law enforcement is weak & corrupt people running the country so such behavior is common.”