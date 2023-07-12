Home

Man Catches Fish And Then His Dog Reacts In Very Strange Manner: Watch

Many men like to hang around with their dogs wherever they go.

Dog And Fish: A dog is man’s best friend they say and it has been proven umpteen times in the form of movies, stories, and parables. Many men like to hang around with their best friend wherever they go. It could be a stroll in the neighborhood or fishing.

This is what the video shows. A man, accompanied by his dog, is sitting on a platform as he puts the fishing rod in the water. He catches one and puts it in a bowl kept nearby. The dog watches the fish and comes near to the bowl, sniffs it, and shoves the bowl into the water to free the fish while the man is flabbergasted.

The video is shared on Twitter by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: “Awwwwwww ❤️”.

That was a very unexpected behavior displayed by the dog because not only it sensed that the fish is alive and pushed the bowl into the water, but he actually tries to stop the man from going after it and in between made sure that the fish is out of reach.

The dog is being hailed as a hero.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

FindingNiche @creaativesoul: Awwwwwhhh 🥺♥️

MoonBao @MoonBaoNFT: The hero we all need

melie doyle @MelieDoyle: I love this vegan dog

Bhargav Mitra @bhargav_mitra: The saviour!

Ron Peck @RonPeck20: 😄😄😄

Anunna Balance @Anunnabalance: Dog didn’t want to eat that lol.

ivan23 @ivan23me: Fish is also dog’s best friend 🥰

Matthew Barker @DeBarquerre: Love in action

Matthew Shipley @MRShipley4Truth: Lol, pupper says, “Not today, little fishy.”

Sharmishta Sharma @AnObserversView: Will it be wrong to say that our (life forms) natural instinct is to save and not to kill? I am reminded of this fantastic quote I read some years ago, “Love is what we are born with. Fear is what we learn.”

