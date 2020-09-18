Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday and several world leaders, politicians and Bollywood celebrities extended birthday wishes to him. However, one super fan went above and beyond and did something quite bizarre! Also Read - BJP Announces 'Know Namo' Quiz on Narendra Modi's Birthday, Winners to Get Books Signed by PM
A man named Anmol Bakaya decided to chant ‘Modiji’ for 24 hours straight on his YouTube live. Yes, it’s not a joke! He really live-streamed himself chanting Prime Minister’s name continuously for 24 hours on his channel. Also Read - 'We Need Jobs': Twitterati Marks PM Modi's Birthday As 'National Unemployment Day', Here's Why
“In the past year I’ve heard a lot of things both positive & negative about our Honorable Prime Minister, but personally I just have immense respect for him and for all that he has done for our nation, my support for him is never-ending and this is just a little gesture of appreciation and nothing more,” he wrote in the description. Also Read - Narendra Modi 70th Birthday LIVE Updates: 'Seva Saptah' Observed, Wishes Pour in From Across Political Spectrum
While chanting his name, Bakaya sat in front of a background full of motivational quotes and mythological images.
“If you’re watching this video for the first time, please stay for minimum a minute as your watch time helps to promote this video and reach Shri Narendra Modi ji,” the text on the screen read.
The live stream though has ended now. Crazy, right?