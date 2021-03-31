Man Climbs 50-Feet-Tall Tree in Rajasthan To Get His Wife Back From Her Maternal Home

New Delhi: Saddened by his wife not returning home for almost two years from her maternal house, a man in Rajasthan’s Dholpur climbed a 50-feet-tall Peepal tree. After climbing the tree, the man tied both his legs, causing high-voltage drama with his stunt in the entire village. Also Read - Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Rajasthan Govt Increases Night Curfew Timings by 1 Hour in Eight Worst-affected Districts

Man climbed 50-feet tall Peepal tree

The incident happened in Dholpur's Bhadauria village on Tuesday. The man stayed on top of the peepal tree with his legs tied for nearly two hours. He had reportedly lodged multiple complaints with the police previously but no case was registered.

Villagers Call For Help

Worried about what he might do, locals immediately called the police. Villagers tried to persuade him to get down from the tree. Ultimately, the Dholpur administration had to arrange for a crane and lay mattresses on the ground below for the man to come down.

The police took him to custody and asked him about the act. After much questioning, the man told the police that his wife had gone to her maternal home two years ago but has not returned home till now. Frustrated, the man decided to take the step. He told the police that his wife’s family had manipulated her and taken her home.