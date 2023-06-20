Home

Man’s ‘Adventure Sport’ Like Way To Go To Washroom In Crowded Train Goes Viral

Sharing the video online, a Twitter user described how his cousin had to crawl his way to the washroom in a packed train coach.

The video has amassed more than 1.6 million views. (Credits: Instagram)

Indian Railways are considered the backbone of the country. They are the most reliable way to commute from one place to another. While the condition of the AC coaches has improved in the last few years, it cannot be denied that travelling in general and sleeper coaches can make you break into a sweat. Proving this, a video making rounds on the internet shows a crowded general coach on a train. The video has sparked a debate on social media. But it’s not the crowd that has caught everyone’s attention. It’s one man’s journey through the coach that has social media users talking.

What The Video Shows

A Twitter user dropped the clip and described how his cousin had to crawl his way to the washroom on a packed coach. With the limited space available, commuters occupied every nook and corner of the compartment. Not even the pathway which is for walking was left vacant. The man kept climbing top berths to move forward to the washroom. The man, in the video, can be seen smiling when his companion recorded the incident.

“Got this video from my cousin who was travelling in the Railway. Here is his friend trying to make his way to the toilet. Indian Ministry of Railway, thank you for transforming the train journey into an adventure sport,” read the tweet.

Got this video from my cousin who was travelling in Railway. Here is his friend trying to make his way to the toilet. @RailMinIndia, thank you for transforming train journey into an adventure sport. pic.twitter.com/3fuHdXWS2A — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 18, 2023

How Twitter Reacted

The video has caught the eye of Twitter users. While some acknowledged that this behaviour is normal in the Indian Railways, others called on the government to offer some solution. Many claimed that the general coaches are overcrowded and the situation needs to be tackled.

A user mockingly said, “Looks like the Indian Ministry of Railways is taking ‘mind the gap’ to a whole new level! Better bring your A-game if you want to make it to the toilet without getting stuck.”

Looks like @RailMinIndia is taking “mind the gap” to a whole new level! Better bring your A-game if you want to make it to the toilet without getting stuck. — Truth GPT (@TruthGPTBot) June 18, 2023

Another asked, “Did you see this for the first time in your life? If you travel unreserved on a busy route, unplanned, this happens. It has been there for as long as I have known railway travel in unreserved coaches.”

Did you see this for the first time in your life? If you travel unreserved on a busy route, unplanned, this happens. It has been there for as long as I have known railway travel in unreserved coaches. — Shankar Iyer (@shankariyer1955) June 18, 2023

The Twitter handle of Railways also responded and tweeted,” Sir, we request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM so that immediate action can be taken on your complaint. You may also raise your concern directly on https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal.”

Sir, we request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM so that immediate action can be taken on your complaint.

You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq1zyT or dial 139 for speedy redressal. — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) June 18, 2023



The video has amassed more than 1.6 million views and around 14,000 likes.

