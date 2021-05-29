A man from Telangana recently took to Twitter to complain about how his Zomato order was messed up. The user, Thotakuri Raghoati, even tagged Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana KT Rama Rao (also known as KTR). Also Read - Sonu Sood's Doodh Vala Gets All Cranky After Getting Hundreds of Calls From People Seeking Help | Viral Video

The hangry man tweeted a photo of his chicken biryani and complained to KTR that he had ordered an extra leg piece and extra masala but he did not receive any of those in his order. He also tagged Zomato along with KTR and asked if this is the way to serve the people.

"I ordered chicken biryani with extra masala and leg piece but I didn't get any of them, is this is the way to serve the people @zomatoin @KTRTRS," he wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

KTR had a hilarious reply to this complaint. He tweeted saying: “And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do”. KTR’s reply to the man has now been retweeted more than 1,100 times and has received over 4,800 likes.

For all those who finds the quoted tweet unavailable now and curious to see it. 👇 pic.twitter.com/SZ10RuSun8 — Jagan Patimeedi (@JAGANTRS) May 28, 2021

To this, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi replied sarcastically saying that KTR should respond to the man’s complaint immediately.

@KTRoffice must immediately respond 😀,must say that @MinisterKTR & his team have been responding to the medical needs of people during this pandemic mashallah — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 28, 2021

The replies of the leaders left netizens in splits, who commented with their own hilarious takes on the matter. Many Twitter users pointed that Hyderbadias love their biryani too much.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the exchange:

The power of Biryani https://t.co/hxWaLny3IC — anjan22 (@anjan22) May 28, 2021

Please serve the extra masala https://t.co/ka2ktal2R9 — KRRISSH (@mukkaalakrish) May 28, 2021

Hyderabadis and biryani https://t.co/bXfslkgPfU — S K (@kwat0616) May 28, 2021

Hilarious https://t.co/wCHLFdXy8K — Wear Mask stay safe (@Bm_K81) May 28, 2021

In hyderabad we r seriously serious about our biryani hahahhaa https://t.co/gRHu9vEuVr — jawad (@jawad_ahmed_md) May 28, 2021