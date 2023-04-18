Home

Viral

Man Crosses Canal In One Go Riding Surfing Board: Watch

There are people who take the road less traveled by using unusual means of transportation.

Viral Video: There are many modes of transportation that are used by billions of people every day in different parts of the world. The most common method used for commuting is using the road, then there are aircraft, and those used for travelling on water. But there are people who take the road less traveled by using unusual means of transportation.

This video shows a man with a surfing board running towards a canal right in the city. He flings the board on the water and jumps on it and crosses the entire breadth in one go. It happens very fast.

The video is shared on Twitter by People Are Awesome @iCoolVideos with the caption, “This is Amazing 😍”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This is Amazing 😍 pic.twitter.com/u13l2qXeis — People Are Awesome (@iCoolVideos) April 17, 2023

That was a great display by the man. But it is not known if this act is allowed or not by the law of the place because we always got to go by the law.

Nevertheless, that was a spectacular exhibition.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Forever yours 💙 @thegiaintslayer: Super!!

Tata @sunsdab: Wow 😳

Uzman Akhtar @Akhuzman: Wow

Oscar Carrion @OscarCa15837513: Holland?

Jimmy Kloberdanz @JimmyKloberdanz: Smooth

daBevoLtiK @KidoLuffyStaz: The Road Not Taken 😉

Jeffry Tjendrawan @Spidejep: Moses be like…

Raccoon @ZGoslett: screw bridges just slide

dogs_cuz_ppl_sux @CuzPpl: People are AWESOME

Pam @PambudiTri: Smooooothy..

New World Disorder @NewWorldDisord9: What was the theme tune originally too?

Baba Yaga @puppy_avenger: Hey that’s Silver Surfer

