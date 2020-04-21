Ludhiana: With lockdown protocols and social distancing rules in place, pulling off a wedding almost seems next to impossible. While some people in the country are opting for virtual weddings, not everyone has the option to do that. Also Read - 98-Year-Old Woman in Punjab Stitches Masks For the Needy, CM Calls Her 'The Strongest Corona Warrior'

One such story is of 24-year-old Sonu Kumar Chauhan whose wedding date was fixed for April 15 and he needed to reach his home soon. But with the lockdown in place, and no other means of transport available, he set out on his bicycle from Ludhiana to reach a district in Uttar Pradesh–the venue for his wedding.

He cycled day and night for almost a week, along with his three friends and covered a distance of 850 km but landed in a quarantine centre in Balrampur on Sunday.

Chauhan, who works in a tiles factory in Ludhiana, was caught by the authorities while entering the district and was placed in quarantine.

“Had I reached home, about 150 km from here, there were chances that the wedding would have taken place without any fanfare but the authorities did not allow me to go home despite requests,” Chauhan told PTI.

However, he soon realised that health is most important and said that the wedding can take place later.