New Delhi: A video of man dancing enthusiastically with his grand mother on Rapper Badshah’s peppy dance number titled ‘Top Tucker’ is going viral on social media. The video has even managed to reach the rapper and he is quite impressed with grandson and grandmom dance duo. Taking to his Instagram account, Badshah shared the video which features the man Akshay Partha dancing to the Hindi music track with his grandmother and both of them were absolutely fabulous in their job. Also Read - This Elderly Man Was Rushed to Hospital with High BP After Getting a Whopping Rs 80 Crore Electricity Bill

In the video, we can see Akshay and his grandmother from Tamil Nadu grooving to the song like professionals. as both performed to Top Tucker in the viral clip. Sharing the video, Badshah wrote, “Dadi you’re my top tucker,” along with some heart emoticons. The video has garnered over 80 K views on Badshah’s Instagram profile. Also Read - Woman Vs Woman Fight Video Goes Viral, After Baghpat's 'Einstein Chacha' with Quirky Hairstyle Sparks Memes

Watch the video here:



The video was shared by Akshay on Instagram over the weekend, and it has received much love from the social media users.



The recently released song is distinctive and aims at building bridges between global and local sounds. It is a one-of-a-kind fusion of Tamil and Hindi, intended at opening up new gateways of cultural exchange.

Music for the song has been composed jointly by Badshah and Yuvan, while the lyrics were penned by Badshah and Vignesh Shivan. The female part of the track has been beautifully crooned by Jonita Gandhi, who was roped in by Badshah. Her voice adds spunk to this high-powered track, hence soaring the mood of the song to a whole new level.