Viral Video: Man Deep Fries Watermelon, Internet Asks What’s The Point

A video showing a man deep-frying entire watermelon in hot oil | Photo: Twitter/ @ericriveracooks

Summer brings scorching heat and sweat that are often unpleasant, but what we do enjoy are the delicious summery fruits that refresh and keep us cool and hydrated even in temperatures reaching 45 degrees.

Popular summer fruits such as mangoes, watermelons, and muskmelons are often enjoyed in their natural form or as refreshing juices. Watermelon, in particular, holds a special place as one of the most beloved fruits during the summer season. Its hydrating and weight-loss-friendly properties make it a favorite among many.

People also love to experiment with watermelon by creating different dishes and desserts from this juicy fruit. However, some individuals take these culinary experiments to an extreme level. A recently shared video, that is making rounds on Twitter, serves as proof of this phenomenon.

The 3.36-minute video features a man deep-frying a whole watermelon and later consuming the fried fruit.

The clip showcases a person holding a watermelon using skewers that have been inserted into it. Subsequently, he dips the watermelon into a batter, ensuring its surface is completely coated with it. Next, the man carefully places the coated fruit into hot oil and allows it to fry for a few minutes. Meanwhile, he explains the cooking process, including the oil temperature and the supposed safety precautions he is taking. The man claims that frying the watermelon will make it ‘crunchy.’ Finally, he removes the fruit from the oil, cuts it into smaller pieces, and takes a bite of the ‘fried watermelon’.

Watch The Complete Video Here.

🎶🎶🎶🎶 watermelon

sugar

fry watermelon

sugar

fry 🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/cocMvR6zf4 — eric rivera (@ericriveracooks) June 1, 2023

Twitter users expressed their confusion regarding the purpose of cooking watermelon in such a manner, raising concerns about potential danger associated with the cooking process. Some responded to the video with sarcasm.

Take A Look At The Reactions Below.

What was the point of this fr? — 👸🏾 K (@Nkeonye_) June 1, 2023

I would be afraid it would explode — 💍 Mrs. Tomasone💍 Based Wife -Already been picked (@limitlessleila) June 2, 2023

Thought this was gonna be one of those safety videos the fire department puts out on frying turkeys or Xmas trees on fire. Glad they lived thru it. — Abigail (@MusicArtsPromo) June 1, 2023

Watching this FULLY expecting it to explode — Diane Galloway (@adgwatches) June 1, 2023

(Note: We strongly recommend that readers exercise caution and refrain from taking any risky actions while cooking at home. It is important to always take safe kitchen practices, specially when handling hot oil.)

