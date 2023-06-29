Home

Viral

Man’s Demand for ‘Royalties’ from Girlfriend Earning Over Rs 8 Lakh A Month Sparks Controversy

Man’s Demand for ‘Royalties’ from Girlfriend Earning Over Rs 8 Lakh A Month Sparks Controversy

During an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Dimitri shared that his girlfriend of five years decided to join OnlyFans to earn money during a financial crisis

The girlfriend earns up to $15,000 a month. (Representational Image) Credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man sparked online outrage by demanding a share of his girlfriend’s income from OnlyFans. Dimitri, a bricklayer, stated that his girlfriend earns up to $15,000 (approx. 8,13,000 INR) a month on the subscription-based website, and he wants her to pay him ‘royalties.’

During an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Dimitri shared that his girlfriend of five years decided to join OnlyFans to earn money during a financial crisis. They mutually agreed on this arrangement, which helped them split bills, share rent, and afford other expenses. However, he expressed his dissatisfaction as he still had to pay for dinner and date nights.

You may like to read

“I allowed her to start [OnlyFans] because times were a bit tough and finances were hard to come by. Now that she’s raking in all this money I feel like I’m just being pushed to the side. She’s making big dollars. If I told you the figure, you probably wouldn’t believe it. At the moment she’s keeping it all to herself – it’s pretty frustrating. I just don’t think it’s fair,” Dimitri said during the show, Times Now reported.

He added that his girlfriend worked in recruitment and was earning a ‘steady wage’ before joining OnlyFans. Now, she earns up to ‘$15,000 a month’, he said.

“She’s happy to buy herself fancy shoes and bags, but I’m still paying for dinners. If I’m going to allow this to keep happening, I think I should be financially rewarded as well,” Dimitri added.

After hearing Dimitri’s perspective, radio presenter Jackie ‘O’ Henderson disagreed with his entitled mindset. The radio host explained that it is not right for someone to feel they have control over another person’s money just because they believe they are allowing them to make choices regarding their own body. Jackie emphasised that it is the individual’s own body, and no one else has the right to say, “I allow you to do that.”

Dimitri disagreed and stated that he trust the relationship, “It’s just getting to a point now where I feel like it’s gone too far,” he said.

The interview prompted some strong reactions from listeners and went viral on the internet.

“My issue is with the language you’re using. If he had said he’s supporting his partner in doing this, different matter, then they can support each other financially. You don’t have the right to ‘allow’ her to do that or tell her what she should give you,” a female caller on the show said.

On the other hand, another person expressed the opinion that Dimitri’s partner is being disrespectful towards him by creating content for other men on the platform.

One male listener said the man’s GF was ‘disrespecting’ him by making content for other men on OnlyFans.

A woman stated that it was ‘an ego thing’ since the man’s girlfriend is earning more than him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.