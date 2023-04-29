Home

Viral

Man Denied Accommodation In Bengaluru Over ‘Low’ Class 12 Marks

Rejected by a prospective landlord in Bengaluru because of his marks in Class 12.

It is almost impossible to find a house on rent in metro cities.

A man was rejected by a prospective landlord in Bengaluru because of his marks in Class 12. Screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between the man and a broker, that went viral, were shared by the man’s cousin. “Owner rejected your profile because you got 75% in Class 12 and he was expecting at least 90%,” the broker told the man.

The screenshot is shared on Twitter by Shubh @kadaipaneeeer with the caption, “i can’t believe my cousin brother got denied for a rented flat by owner cause he got 76% in class 12th & owner was expecting atleast 90% Marks don’t decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not.”

HERE IS THE POST

“Marks don’t decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not” pic.twitter.com/L0a9Sjms6d — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 27, 2023

The post has received several comments. Sharing a few here.

@daalmakhniiii: Padhai likhai karo tabhi ghar bana paoge” papa was right

Shubh @kadaipaneeeer: yes

Sahil  @MaiNahiToKon: Bro it’s true. Also, if you tell your maid that you work in some IT company, she will ask you 30k monthly for the households, and by any chance if you are able to convince her that you don’t work in IT, then the charges drop down to 9k

Shubh @kadaipaneeeer: haha, the owner asked for 80k per month when he came to know my cousin is shifting from canada to blr for 6 months for work purpose.

Shruti Mishra @MarketerShruti: haha, this is a sad reality & when my owner got to know about my work, she invited me over for coffee.

Elon Mast @clumsyninja0905: Mere results pe toh mujhe 1 BHK bhi nahi milna

Shubh @kadaipaneeeer: 1 BHK ka K milega

