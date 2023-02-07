Home

Viral

Man Designs Crazy Presentation Slides For His Dating App Profile And We Bet You Can’t Swipe Left – Check Viral Post

Man Designs Crazy Presentation Slides For His Dating App Profile And We Bet You Can’t Swipe Left – Check Viral Post

A Twitter user created a compelling presentation with bullet points and images on the slides on Twitter, for his dating app profile - Check viral post!

Man Designs Crazy Presentation Slides For His Dating App Profile And We Bet You Can't Swipe Left - Check Viral Post

Trending News: The way people meet and date has radically changed over the past ten years because of several dating apps. Meeting the perfect person on a dating app can be difficult as creating a dating profile that stands out from the crowd. Take lessons from this desi man on Twitter who created a presentation for his dating profile on the app. He made convincing slides with photos and bullet points on his social media handle and desi tweeps can’t help but fall in love. He used a variety of arguments for his dissertation, including his love for dogs, his ability to make songs, capture Instagrammable snaps, and never send an uninvited nude. Twitter user Nairit shared these photos on his social media and captioned them, “my new dating app photos.”

CHECK VIRAL POST

my new dating app photos pic.twitter.com/oXabFOJ73j — Nairit (@N4irit) February 3, 2023

You may like to read

He added a few endorsements from his father, his ex-girlfriend, and others as he concluded the presentation. The Twitter user also acknowledged in the comments that a user named Kyle served as his inspiration for creating the presentation. Several desi tweeps hailed Nairit’s efforts and called his PPT move impressive.

CHECK VIRAL TWITTER REACTIONS

5 stars for effort

3 stars for content

2 stars for originality — gina haraam⁷ (@ginandt0nic) February 4, 2023

tinder pe bohot chalega ye maal — 🍓 (@degrawdonut) February 3, 2023

Testimonials is cherry on top 😂 — Namor (@NnAaMmOoRr) February 4, 2023

Date me please — Karan Tripathi 🏳️‍🌈 (@TripathiGee) February 3, 2023

Loved the written by women bit! And tbh, the whole thing did make me smile! — alittlesunflower 🌻 (@MoonyandLoony) February 4, 2023

Hello, hi, can you take workshops or something for delhi boys Nairit!? — Big Paratha (@shubhibhatia03) February 3, 2023

The Twitter post went viral in no time as netizens swamped the comment section. The viral post has 520K views and 300+ retweets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.