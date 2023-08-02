Home

Man Designs Pilotless Drone To Transport Food Like Zomato, Swiggy By Air: Video Goes Viral

Long working hours, weather, and heavy traffic are a big impediment in the process that is supposed to be a smooth, seamless experience for both the customer and the delivery agent.

It is a pilotless drone.

Viral Video Of Pilotless Drones: From placing an order and waiting at the food joint to get it prepared and packed to take it home, we have come a long way, thanks to the online system where we simply pick our items, pay, and wait for the delivery partner to hand it over to us right at our doorstep. But sometimes they too get stuck or get late due to different reasons like weather and traffic.

To address this problem, content creator Sohan Rai has built a drone to deliver food.

Sohan Rai donned the role of a Zomato delivery agent for a day and his experience was not a pleasant one as he realised that long working hours, weather, and heavy traffic are a big impediment in the process that is supposed to be a smooth, seamless experience for both the customer and the delivery agent.

To address this issue, Rai decided to build a drone so that food could be delivered faster and without the hassles of weather and traffic.

Rai has posted the video with the caption: “Drone Delivery: A thing that we have been hearing for a very long time, but have not seen it happening practically in India. Being a huge enthusiast of drones, I wanted to put my skills into use and build an autonomous drone which could deliver a pizza directly to a home, without having a pilot. Here, I have built the drone with a lot of Jugaad, and it would be a lot better when it is commercial. This is an experiment and was conducted with safety and precautions. It was really amazing to see the reactions and happiness of people. Drone delivery is not a dream! It is happening and will happen in India very very soon! Thank you @challengers.sahyadri and @flotanomers for your support! #drone #dronedelivery #zomato #zomatoindia #pizzahut #pizzahutdelivery”.

Reactions To The Video

mad_hog.art: Bro realised how hard the zomato job is so he decided to make a drone to make them job less

sinankit12: Bro picking up Dominos and delivering Pizza Hut

baddakam_bro: Me : Thanks for pizza and drone.. ok. Bye

navnath_patil_14: What if the customer choose cash on delivery

saoorabh: Delivery Boys lost their jobs & Drone pilots lost their job as well as drones

isinghsandhu: This is future… but in india you will not get your drone back

iam_y.uv.raj: 200 ka pizza mnga ki 20000 ka drone mil gya

adarsh___dn: Bro you think Indians will take pizza? They will leave the pizza and take that drone

h_i_p_s_t_e_r55: Bhai 10kg biryani, 2L Coke. Delivery pls

sriharikaranth: That’s 3 year old invention.. already happening in US. In India dgca is yet to give clearance

haveri_le: Zomato delivery boys be like …. Maroo mujee marooo

