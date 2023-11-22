Man Doesn’t Want Pet Dog But His Family Gets One, And See What He Does: Watch Video

Home

The man who was reluctant to let a pet around the house gets one dog.

Dad And Dog: Having a pet is very satisfying. They bring a lot of joy, and happiness, and fill a void in our lives. In fact, they become a family member and “pet children”, and “pet siblings”, and integral parts of the family as they create a vibrant and lively atmosphere in our homes. Sometimes it does happen that some people don’t approve of having a pet for whatever reason. And if somehow their family gets one then they try to avoid it as much as they can. It could be otherwise too.

This is what this viral video shows. The man who was reluctant to let a pet around the house gets one dog and how he transforms.

Watch The Video Here

Dad: *doesn’t want a dog*

Family: *Gets a Dog*

Dad and the Dog ♥️ pic.twitter.com/MFQELUeLcT — B&S (@_B___S) November 21, 2023

The video is shared on X by B&S @_B___S with the caption: Dad: *doesn’t want a dog* Family: *Gets a Dog* Dad and the Dog ♥️

What a turnaround!

It is beyond an iota of doubt that our pets brighten up our lives with their playful behaviour and funny acts and never fail to amaze us with their exceptional skills and undying loyalty.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

