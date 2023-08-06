Home

Man Drops Boxes Of Red Chili Powder And It Only Gets Worse For Him: Watch

Just as he tries to salvage the remnants, the other jar drops on the ground.

It is also a lesson for us all that we keep patience and maintain our composure while doing any work, big or small for that matter.

Red Chili Powder Viral Video: Just how bad can someone’s day go? Well, there is no set definition and there are no limits. If it happens it goes on a roll no matter how nasty it goes for that person.

This is what the viral video we are sharing with you shows. A man wearing a baseball cap is carrying two big jars full of red chili powder. Just as he reaches the table to place them, the one on top with the loose cover stumbles and the entire content falls on the table. Just as he tries to salvage the remnants, the other jar drops on the ground, and a good amount of chili powder ricochets in his eyes and on his cap.

Right away, it’s “Nightmare on Sesame Street” for him.

Watch The Video Here

The video is shared on Twitter by Idiots Caught In Camera @idiotsInCamera with video caption reading: “How bad was your day?”

Now, that’s what we call adding insult to injury, a real one in this case. His eyes and other cranial organs must be burning with the effect of the chili powder.

Meanwhile, it is also a lesson for us all that we keep patience and maintain our composure while doing any work, big or small for that matter.

The video has received a few comments. Sharing a few with you here.

Mike Lupole @MLupole: This totally something that would happen to me.

DOY @31_doy: havin a bad day feels

Virus @ModifiedVirus: My eyes!

Spark It Now @SparkIt_Now: Monday.

Gabriel @SelfSculptor: He’s definitely quitting after this, no doubt about it.

Tanjiro @tanjirinna: @DownVideoBot

DownVideoBot – GetVideo Downloader Bot @DownVideoBot: Yo! Hi @tanjirinna The video link is https://downvideobot.com/user/tanjirinna If i don’t respond, do check your personal video page REF:281084

The American Gentleman @TAGentleman7: I guarantee you they will still use it

MyGamester @MyGamesters: So how’s the new guy? The new guy:

Krista@FragmentedSand: This is something that would happen to me fr

برامت انروكو @AndokoMita: Apego evitativo ‍♂️

@FallGuy1959: “Dinners on me today”.

Michira @BwigMytch: Lack of enough sleep this one

Henry Quintero @Hawktime82: 3 stooges style!

DeSaads @DeSaads: @vampeach_ we got Kevin from the office over here

uʎɥzʎɥɹ @rhyzhyn: I feel that.

Marcelo Delicio @MarceloDelicio: i love this video!!!!

Cyber PG @cyber_pg:

General Blackstorm @SpaceWithAir:

0304 @AAce31: should be his worst day

JohnThaBestlol @JohnThaBestXD: Poor guy

⛧☾༺JGC⛾ffeeCa♰༻☽⛧ @JGCoffeeCat: The Fuckening: When your day is going too well and you don’t trust it and some shit finally goes down. Ah, there it is, the fuckening.

Starberry @Goldy870: Just walk away…just walk away

Michael Rios @Michael63452494: I’ve done something similar with lemonade except it was dripping from the ceiling. Also, I once accidentally dumped the cole slaw sauce on my genitals.

Qiera @127_putra: double it and give it to himself

Grimhyme @Grimhymme: He’s not an idiot, just had an accident

ZigiRozalsky @ZbigniewWwWwW: Get out

WhisperWordsofWisdom @ZoieFanAnna2: It’s not funny . It’s embarrassing and frustrating to have to clean that up, and it’s expensive. Not an idiot either.

