Don't you get a mini heart-attack every time you drop your smartphone onto the floor? Now imagine dropping the phone from an aeroplane! The same horror happened with a Brazilian documentary filmmaker named Ernesto Galiotto, who was filming on his iPhone 6s from a plane. All of a sudden, the strong winds snatched the phone away, resulting in a close to 2000-feet drop.

But hold your breath! Impossible it might seem, but the phone survived the fall and because the camera was on, the entire fall was captured on video. Incredible, right?

The incident happened over Peró beach, some 100 miles east of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and was first reported by Brazilian media outlet G1. After the phone fell from the plane, Ernesto thought he had lost it, but still used GPS tracking to check its location.

Thanks to the in-built GPS tracking on the Apple device, he found that it had landed near a beach and was pleasantly surprised to see that it had survived the fall. The only damage was to the screen’s protector, with the rest of the phone miraculously in near-perfect condition.

“I had faith that I would recover it. I thought, ‘If it didn’t fall in the water, we’ll find it. For a few meters I could have hit a person — and, at that height I was flying, 2,000 feet, it was going to be a tragedy, can you imagine? But it wasn’t a tragedy, it had many emotions,” Galiotto was quoted by G1 as saying.

He added jokingly, “Imagine if it fell a few meters away, it could have hit a person. The device plummeted a thousand-something feet, and if it fell on someone it would most definitely have been a tragedy, you know? But when I checked the recording, it didn’t carry any tragedies, only miracles.”