New Delhi: Have you ever eaten cow dung? Well, you must be wondering why are we even asking such a ridiculous question! However, given the absolutely crazy place that the internet is, a recent viral post has brought this bizarre topic of discussion to the fore. Turns out a person purchased cow dung cakes from Amazon and actually ate it instead of using it for “religious purposes”. And well, he didn’t quite like the taste of it (Obviously!). Also Read - New Initiative: Lucknow to Make Flower Pots From Cow Dung Obtained From Animal Shelter

Calling the taste ‘ridiculous’, the Amazon customer posted a review on the website and slammed the brand, writing that the cow dung cakes are “muddy in taste”. (What was he even expecting, we wonder). He also advised the seller to do something about its crunchiness.

The hilarious incident came to light after Dr. Sanjay Arora, a Twitter user posted screenshots on Twitter after noticing that a person had posted his review of cow dung cakes on Amazon after purchasing it. In the product description box, it is clearly mentioned that the cow dung cakes are meant for puja and not for eating!

Check out the post that will leave you laughing:

Ye mera India, I love my India…. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/dEDeo2fx99 — Dr. Sanjay Arora PhD (@chiefsanjay) January 20, 2021

“It tasted very bad when I ate it. It was grass-like and muddy in taste. I got loose motions after that. Please be a little more hygienic while manufacturing. Also, pay attention to the taste and crunchiness of this product,” reads the product review on Amazon.

Well, needless to say, the post has gone viral on the internet leaving Indians thoroughly amused. Some said that anything was possible in India! (As we can clearly see).

See the hilarious reactions here:

This tweet made my day. 😂🤣 cannot stop laughing after this. Infact I am rolling on the floor. I am sending this to everyone I know to make their day too. 🤣😂🤣😂😄😄🤣🤣🤣😄 — Mudi ji ke Chutkule! (@5Jumla) January 21, 2021

Wah, I heard about fake negative reviews but this is the best real negative review. Kitni genuine ladki h bhai.. By God iski dard bhari khanai sunke Rona a gya hoga seller ko bhi. — Shalu Sharma (@shalusharma1110) January 21, 2021

Is it for real??,🙄 — Aysha (@riyaz_aysha) January 20, 2021

Literally eats shit and then complains about loose motion. — Catfish Corona (@CatfishCorona) January 20, 2021

Oh my god! Someone tell him its not cow dung cookies! 😂😂 — Ashutosh Upadhyay 🌿🔬 (@ashutoshpdh196) January 21, 2021

The description of the product reads, “100% pure and original cow dung cakes for daily hawan, pujan and other religious activities. Made up of original dung of Indian cow, with due care and process. Completely hand-made. Completely dried, moisture free and burns properly. Can also be used to purify the atmosphere and removes bugs and insects. Round shape with 5 Inches diameter, easy to handle and storage. Longer shelf-life.”