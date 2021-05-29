A man in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district ate a highly venomous snake for keeping coronavirus at bay. A disturbing video surfaced on social media that showed the man chewing a raw snake. Also Read - Viral Video: Brave Man Catches Snake, Puts it in His Lungi's Fold; Leaves Netizens Shocked | WATCH

The 50-year-old man identified as Vadivelu is an agriculture coolie from Perumalpatti. He claimed that snakes are good antidotes to COVID-19 and that is why he was eating one.

The man managed to survive even after eating a raw poisonous snake as he luckily did not bite into its venom glands. The snake was later identified as a species called 'common krait'.

According to reports, the man was drunk when he ate the snake. Some people reportedly egged him on by people to eat the snake that was found in a drain. They even instigated him to make the claims about eating snakes to prevent COVID.

After the video went viral, the forest department took note of it and arrested the man. He was also fined Rs 7,000 by the forest department.