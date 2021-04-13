Kanpur: In a shocking case of animal cruelty, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has filed a complaint against his neighbour couple accusing them of chopping off the genital of his pet dog. The incident occurred in Sujanpur locality under the limits of Rasoolabad police station of Kanpur on Monday. The dog has been rescued with serious injuries and is now recovering at a veterinary hospital. Also Read - Meet Ranjith Ramachandran — The Night Watchman Who Achieved His Dream of Becoming an IIM Professor

In his complaint, the dog’s owner Suresh Singh, alleged that his neighbour and his wife and one other person had allegedly slashed off the genital of his pet dog with a sharp-edged weapon. Speaking to the media, Suresh said, “Hearing dog’s shrieks, we immediately rushed to the spot and after seeing the animal trembling in pain, rushed it to a veterinary hospital and later lodged a complaint with local police.” Also Read - Anand Mahindra Shares Adorable Video of Baby Goats Drinking Milk, Twitter Loves It | Watch

The police said they have received a complaint from Suresh and are investigating the matter. The motive behind the incident is not yet known. Also Read - Viral Video: Hilarious Fight Between 2 Kangaroos Confuses Internet, Are They Hugging Or Fighting?

Rasoolabad inspector Shashi Bhushan Mishra, said, “A sub-inspector has been sent to the place of incident and the veterinary hospital to verify the incident. If the charges are found to be true, the culprits would be booked under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.”

(With IANS inputs)