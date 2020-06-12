New Delhi: Claiming soft drinks are hazardous to health, a social worker named Umedsinh P Chavda recently filed a Public Interest Litigation seeking a ban on Coca Cola and Thums Up. Also Read - NEET 2020: Supreme Court Dismisses Tamil Nadu's Plea to Implement OBC Quota For All Medical Seats

Umedsinh P Chavda had moved the Supreme court seeking directions to prohibit the sale and use of Coca Cola, Thums Up beverages, and also issuing notification apprising people not to drink and use it, as the same is detrimental to health.

However, little did he know that the opposite of it would happen and he would himself land in trouble!

The Supreme court down heavy on him and slapped a sum of Rs 5 lakh as fine while observing that he lacked technical knowledge on the subject and his assertions stood unsubstantiated.

The Bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Ajay Rastogi questioned as to “why two specific brands, in particular, are chosen to be the target of the proceedings and what the source of his assertions is.”

“The petitioner claims to be a ‘social worker’. The affidavit in support of the petition states that the contents of the petition are true to the knowledge and belief of the petitioner. The petition has been filed without the petitioner having any technical knowledge on the subject. The source of his assertions has not been substantiated,” the bench noted.

The court stated that the present petition has been filed for ‘extraneous reasons’ and regarded invocation of the jurisdiction under Article 32 by the petitioner as an ‘Abuse of the Process’.

Chavda has now been directed to deposit Rs 5 lakh with the top court Registry within a month and disburse the same to the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association.