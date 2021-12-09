Instead of being a fresh and comfy place to lounge, a man’s newly-bought sofa turned out to be quite a dangerous territory. A five-foot-long snake was found hiding inside a new sofa bought by a man in Clearwater, Florida, US. The Clearwater Police Department shared pictures on social media after they found and safely removed a boa constrictor, also known as a red-tailed boa, from inside the couch.Also Read - Viral Video: Two Snakes Dance in Rain Like Akshay-Katrina in Tip Tip Barsa Pani. WATCH

"Snakes alive. Here's a call you don't see every day. A resident at Marilyn Pines called this afternoon because he's got a snake in his condo and it's hiding in his couch," the post read.

According to media reports, the officers carried the couch outside and after managing to locate the snake's position, safely removed the reptile. The post said, "They (police) then carefully extracted it from its hiding place. It was easily 5 feet long and was taken to a local pet store after being plucked from the couch."

The police in their post added, ” The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house. Officers also carried the couch back in the residence for the man. It’s a jungle out there sometimes.”

The post has garnered quite a few reactions on social media, with a number of people hailing the “brave” officers.

