Chennai: A picture of a 'dead lizard' found inside a packet of fried pakoras (savoury snack) is going viral on social media. The picture was shared by a man who bought the snacks packet from a shop in Palayamkottai town of Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli. As per reports, the man had purchased the packet of snacks from the shop on October 23. On reaching home, he opened the packet and found a dead lizard inside it. He immediately lodged a complaint through WhatsApp with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) who directed Tirunelveli officials to look into the matter.

Following the complaint, a team of officials led by a designated officer of the department of food safety visited the shop and found many violations after thoroughly inspecting the shop, including the sweets and savouries not being properly kept in closed containers. The officials even had to destroy a couple of sweet items which were found to be expired but kept for selling while some packets were also found without proper labels.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the FSSAI official named Sasi Deepa said, "We received a WhatsApp complaint followed by instructions from the district office as well. The incident happened on October 23 but we received the complaint on the evening of October 25. The complainant claimed that when he opened the packet, he found a dead lizard inside it. The packet was never handed over to us, we just received a photo. Based on that, we inspected the shop."

She added, “The particular type of pakora which the complaint claimed was not found in the shop. But the shop violated many FSSAI norms. The outlet was not hygienic and the products were not properly covered. The shop owner claimed that they have kept everything open as they are cleaning the shop. We took samples and issued an improvement notice to them. We informed the shop owner to open the shop after providing a written statement and making required measures as per the FSSAI norms.”

Adding further about the dead lizard, the official said that if the complaint had produced the packet before opening it, they would have taken a legal route as it would have all the details of the purchase date, shop name, and other details clearly. “Once a packet is cut, we will take whatever we find during the inspection. The complaint didn’t produce the product. We found violations at the shop and we took steps accordingly,” she added.

Meanwhile, the shop owner has filed a petition alleging that the man had implanted the dead lizard inside the snacks packet and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh to stop him from taking the issue to the media. Speaking about the petition, Tirunelveli city Commissioner of Police N K Senthamaraikannan said, “The petitioner claimed that the allegation is wrong. They said they are being threatened and some political parties have created this problem by implanting the lizard inside the packet. The food and safety officials have taken cognizance of the incident. We have asked for a status report from them as they too cannot categorically say whether it was implanted or it was truly found in the packet due to the carelessness of the workers. Further action will be taken based on the report.”