Man finds lost diary filled with heartfelt love notes and personal memories, appeals to trace owner; Internet says, ‘Hamari to Naseeb mein…’

A man found a lost diary filled with heartfelt love notes and personal memories. What happens next will amaze you? Read here.

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Man finds lost diary filled with heartfelt love notes and personal memories, appeals to trace owner; Internet says, 'Humare naseeb mein kahan'

Who does not love to write diaries? Everyone has once written a diary, expressing their emotions and feelings. When we have no one around to turn to, our personal diary becomes our best friend. But have you ever wondered what will happen if your diary goes missing? Well, a similar kind of video is going viral across the social media platform where a user named hustleradiii7001 found a personal diary, soaked in rain, lying on the ground. Sharing the post on social media platform Instagram, the user wrote, “Sachii mohabbat hai bhai kisi ki is video ko share krdo us tak phoch jani chahiye jisne itni mehnat kar rakhi hai karigari krne me.”

What is the viral video all about?

The video begins with the user showing the diary and flipping its pages. Handwritten notes, emotional love messages, sher-shayari, and several chocolate wrappers were pasted on the diary pages. In one of the pages, a quote was written, “My heart is and always will be yours.” According to the viral clip, the diary is filled with a complete emotional romantic journey. “Aap maano ya na maat mano, lekin apke bina dil nahi lagta yaar, ” read another page of the diary. Not only chocolate wrapper were pasted, but their bar codes were also stuck on the paper, highlighting the minute details. At present, the owner of the diary remains unknown. As soon as the video went viral, several netizens took to the comments to express their reactions.

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WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

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How netizens are reacting to the viral video?

One netizen wrote, “ala de bhai mere ex ki diary hai sbka gift rkhi hai.” Another wrote, “Bhai hamari to Naseeb mein hi nahin hai aisi diary.”

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A third user wrote, “I cldnt held my tears…to some it might look like a thrash but to some it’s priceless…it’s emotion…it’s worth a million dollar.” Another netizen wrote, “Women in love itna mehnt k baad v fhek diya bhaii pta nhin kya kr diya hoga us ldke ne “