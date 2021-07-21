Perth: In a shocking incident, a 39-year-old man placed under COVID-19 quarantine in a hotel room has allegedly escaped using a rope made from bedsheets to slide down from the fourth-floor of the building. This incident was reported from Perth in Western Australia. The man reportedly arrived in Perth on an interstate flight from Brisbane, however, he didn’t meet the exemption requirements needed to enter the state and was told to leave Western Australia within 48 hours and was sent to a quarantine hotel overnight. But, the man made a getaway after midnight and escaped the hotel by typing multiple bedsheets together and using them as a rope to climb down out of his hotel room’s window.Also Read - Never-seen-before Photo of a King Cobra Eating Another Cobra Snake is Going Viral, Netizens Say 'Those Eyes Look Hypnotic'

The man was later arrested almost after eight hours and is now charged with failure to comply with a direction and providing false information under the provisions of the Emergency Management Act, Western Australia Police said in a Facebook post. The man tested negative for Covid-19, police added.

The incident happened at a time when Australia faces its biggest lockdown as it struggles to contain a local outbreak of the Delta variant that began on June 16 with a limousine driver from Bondi, Sydney, who transported international flight crew, said a CNN report. Now, each week, hundreds of cases are being reported in New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, and South Australia. And, nearly half of Australia’s 26 million population residing in these three states are now under lockdown to stop the spread.