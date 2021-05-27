Dubai: An Emirates flight from Mumbai to Dubai flew just one passenger in a Boeing-777 aircraft amid COVID-19 travel restrictions. The flight, an Emirates Airlines with a capacity to hold 350 passengers, took off from Mumbai airport on May 19. Also Read - Viral Video: Madurai Couple Gets Married on Plane to Avoid Covid Restrictions

“EK-501 Emirates plane operated from Mumbai airport to Dubai with one passenger. The flight took off at 4:30 am IST,” Mumbai Airport sources told ANI.

Dubai-based Stargems Group CEO Bhavesh Javeri, a golden visa holder, was the sole passenger who flew from Mumbai to Dubai, paying Dh909 (Rs 18,000) for the one-way ticket, The Times of India reported. Since Javeri had the entire plane all to himself, he received special services from the plane’s crew.

“I stepped into the aircraft and the air hostesses all clapped to welcome me aboard,” Bhavesh Javeri told The Times Of India. He also had a great time conversing with the crew as well as the commander, who also offered to give him a tour of the entire plane.

“The novelty kept on coming through the flight in the form of the familiar inflight public address, delivered with a personal touch. Mr Javeri, please fasten your seat belt. Mr Javeri, we are preparing to land. After we landed, I walked out leisurely and picked up my bag, the only one lying next to a conveyor belt,” Javeri, who has been a resident of Dubai since the past 20 years, told TOI.

According to new travel rules set by the UAE, only a limited number of people can currently travel to Dubai.

“Only the following categories of passengers will be allowed entry to Dubai: members of diplomatic missions, holders of UAE golden visa, UAE nationals, passengers exempted and/or granted permission to enter the UAE by the appropriate authorities as well as passengers travelling on a business flight who have a valid Covid-19 PCR test certificate,” Emirates airlines’ website said.

It added: “All passengers who have travelled from or transited through India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted for travel to or transfer through Dubai from any other point except for returning UAE nationals”.

Earlier on April 24, the UAE had announced a ban on people travelling from India after a sudden increase in the Covid-19 cases for Indian passengers. The ban has been extended from 24 May to 14 June.

(With ANI inputs)