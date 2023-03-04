Home

Viral

Man Frantically Searching Lamp That’s Right There On His Head Is Pure ROFL | Watch Viral Video

Man Frantically Searching Lamp That’s Right There On His Head Is Pure ROFL | Watch Viral Video

This viral video shows a man wearing a hoodie that is tightened to his head and carrying a lamppost with a lamp resting on the top.

Man Frantically Searching Lamp That Is Right There On His Head Is Pure ROFL Moment | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Has it ever happened to you or anyone in your close circle that you lose something and you started looking for it everywhere but were not able to find it? And when you realised that it was with you throughout the search you just laughed at yourself or felt awkward?

Something similar has happened here. This viral video shows a man wearing a hoodie that is tightened to his head and carrying a lamppost with a lamp resting on the top. As he opens the gate to his house, the loose lamp tumbles and falls gently on his head, resting just like a cap or a hat. The impact of the fall was most probably cushioned by the hood.

You may like to read

He notices that the lamp is missing from the lamppost, thinking maybe it fell off somewhere on the way or nearby. He goes out to search for it but does not find it because it is right there on his head and he is oblivious.

The video has been shared on Twitter by captured by CCTV @CapturedCctv with the caption, “he is still looking for that lamp😂”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

he is still looking for that lamp😂 pic.twitter.com/49HR1iFwai — captured by CCTV (@CapturedCctv) March 4, 2023

It was seriously funny. Sounds like a paradox but it does give a strong reason to laugh out loud so just do it. I laughed for a good time before I started writing about it. See, now I am laughing again, thanks to this gentleman with the lamp on his head, the CCTV camera that captured this magical moment, and of course the one who shared this.

Stay happy!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.