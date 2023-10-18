Home

Man Fulfills His Son’s Long Childhood Wish, But It Is Not Really Happy Occasion: Watch Video To Know Why

This story is about a 13-year-old child Logan who has been aspiring to have a dog since he was three years old but his dad Joe was allergic to pets.

Dad’s Surprise Gift For His Son: Men are said, believed, and supposed to be strong and macho. At least if we go by the societal norms. But then there are different roles that men play in their lives and one of them is playing a father. This heart-wrenching story is about a 13-year-old child Logan who has been aspiring to have a dog since he was three years old but his dad Joe was allergic to pets hence the kid could not get a pet dog. Joe had been battling cancer for nine years but that did not stop him from being the best dad to his kids and he did everything possible within his reach to make them happy.

When Joe learned that he would not survive the disease he asked his wife Melanie to help him plan a “small, cute, and lively surprise” for Logan. Melanie chips in and the coveted surprise is presented to the kid whose eyes well up and he bursts into tears as he holds the beautiful, little puppy.

Watch The Video Here And There Is No Shame In Crying While And After Watching It:

13-Year-Old Cries as He’s Surprised With Dog From Late Dad pic.twitter.com/lVXLmnhU13 — B&S (@_B___S) October 18, 2023

The video is shared on X by B&S @_B___S with the caption: “13-Year-Old Cries as He’s Surprised With Dog From Late Dad”.

This is one of those moments where you just don’t know how to feel, react, respond, or what to say. During moments like this, tears seem to be the only and best reaction, of joy delicately blended with emptiness.

