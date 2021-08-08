Chennai: A man from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai was recently arrested after his attempt of trying to steal money from an ATM miserably failed. The 28-year-old man identified as M Upendra Roy tried to steal money by breaking open the ATM machine but got stuck behind the machine somehow. Photos and videos of him trying to get out of the situation are now making rounds on the internet. Roy is reportedly a resident of Bihar’s East Champaran district and was working in a poultry feed manufacturing company at Parali in Namakkal district.Also Read - This Video of a Dog Playing Hide and Seek with a Little Girl is Something You've Never Seen Before | WATCH

As per reports, Roy who was under the influence of alcohol, removed the plywood stuck on the wall behind the ATM machine and managed to reach the back of the machine. But, when he tried to break open the machine, nearby residents heard the sound and informed the Mohanur police station.

On reaching the spot, the police found the man stuck between the wall and ATM machine, following which he was rescued and arrested. The next day, Roy was produced before a judicial magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody. He is currently lodged in Namakkal sub-jail. The police have registered a case on the matter and are investigating.