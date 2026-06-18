Man gets WFH assignment after losing job; new firm is paying him more than double his old pay, that too in US Dollars

"I wanted to say I got a salary raise, now I will get a salary around INR 1.58 lakhs per month. They will be paying in US dollars."

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/man-gets-wfh-assignment-after-losing-job-new-firm-is-paying-him-more-than-double-his-old-pay-that-too-in-us-dollars-work-from-home-reddit-post-viral-trending-8450400/ Copy

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Losing a good job for whatever reason is a traumatic experience for the one who goes through it. Apart from the job satisfaction and doing the work you love, it is the monetary part that hurts a lot. After all, one had been earning the bread and butter from the source. Something similar happened to a man who was working with a company for 4.5 years, and was getting paid Rs 70 thousand. But recently, he was laid off due to restructuring.

While reeling under the loss of his job, he received a pleasant surprise. On the day he got laid off, and had a spat with HR over the severance payout, that very day he got a job offer in which he will be required to Work From Home and will work for the client now, where he would help them to get used to the product, and troubleshoot, etc., as mentioned on his Reddit post.

What’s more, he will get a salary of around Rs 1.58 lakhs per month, more than twice of the salary he was getting at his previous company. The cherry on the cake is that his new employers will be paying him in US dollars.

Here’s his complete post: “I have been working for a company for 4.5 years that pays me INR 70k . Recently I got laid off from restructuring. While I was still in a state of shock and had a spat with HR over the severance payout. That very day I got a job offer where the company is based out of India. My new job will be wfh, and I will work for the client now. Where I would help them to get used to the product, trouble shoot etc. I wanted to say I got a salary raise, now I will get a salary around INR 1.58 lakhs per month. They will be paying in US dollars. This feels unreal to an extent where I feel guilty to even think I will get that sort of money. I cannot believe it’s luck if it’s the timing. Does getting undervalued makes you really believe that you are not worth anything good? It still feels like a dream.”

The man, whose handle is Rare-Rutabaga-4653, shared these details on the social media platform Reddit with the title “Salary hike left me shocked” in the section “r/IndiaCareers”.