Home

Viral

Man Getting Pedicure Laughs Hysterically And Then It’s ROFL, LOL All Around | Watch Viral Video

Man Getting Pedicure Laughs Hysterically And Then It’s ROFL, LOL All Around | Watch Viral Video

The 24-second clip is all about fun and laughter and you better not miss it.

Man Getting Pedicure Laughs Hysterically And Then It’s ROFL, LOL All Around | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: It is always recommended that one should take good care of self-hygiene and general well-being. This also includes a bit of self-indulgence and going for some good massage, aromatherapy, and getting a cosmetic treatment like a manicure and pedicure. Also, it has been noticed that now more men are going for these procedures to look dapper and elegant and this is not confined to the young but has caught well with the seniors as well.

One video that is going viral on social media shows that moment where a middle-aged gentleman is getting a pedicure done at a salon. The moment the woman carrying out the procedure starts scrubbing the sole of his foot, he just bursts out laughing, in all probability because of the tickle he felt from the scrub. He just goes on and laughs hysterically and other customers join him. One of them even records him through her phone. Not to be left behind, the professional who is giving the pedicure also joins the laughter club. It is shared on Twitter by @Fun_Entertement with the caption, “OMG 🤣🤣😂😂 this is hilarious 😂”

The 24-second clip is all about fun and laughter and you better not miss it.

WATCH IT RIGHT HERE

These small moments are much very valuable and well-spent. After all, life is about spreading happiness.