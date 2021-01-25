New Delhi: An Australian man who went missing for 18 days has been found after getting lost in the bush with his dog when their car got stuck in the mud. On being found, the man said that he was forced to live off wild mushrooms and water from a dam for three weeks. Also Read - Planes Fly with 'Worst President Ever' and 'Pathetic Loser' Banner over Donald Trump's Home

Before he went missing, the 58-year-old man, Robert Weber, was last seen leaving a hotel in the town of Kilkvian, Queensland, with his dog on January 6. And, later he was discovered on Sunday after police had called off efforts to rescue him. Also Read - This Indian-origin Lawyer has Dedicated His Life to the Cause of Amazon Forests

According to the police, Weber was found after search efforts were called off. He was reportedly found near a dam on Sunday by a “property owner”, who has been identified in Australian media as a local politician. Also Read - This Viral Video of a Toddler and His Guardian Angel is the Best Thing on Internet Today

Local MP Tony Perrett and his wife were reported to have found Weber just 3km (1.9 miles) from where his car had been discovered, after searching their cattle farm. “He was sitting under a tree near a dam waving at us,” said Perrett.

“We’d been past this dam on numerous occasions over the last week and when we saw him there it was just quite extraordinary,” he added.

Weber was “suffering exposure to the elements” but otherwise safe and well, police said.